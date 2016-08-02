Pakistan shares end lower; rupee stronger, o/n rates fall

KARACHI, Aug 2(Reuters) - Pakistan stocks edged lower on Tuesday to snap five sessions of gains as the market witnessed consolidation, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.03 percent, or 13.71 points, at 39,786.93.

"Consolidation was observed today after the market closed at an all-time high in the previous session," said Fawad Khan, head of research, KASB Securities Ltd.

Dewan Cement Ltd and Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd topped the volume chart with around 50 million shares traded, and gained 5.02 percent and 3.28 percent respectively.

Pak Suzuki Motor Co Ltd gained 4.78 percent after the company hiked car prices by 3 percent.

The rupee ended firmer at 104.79/104.82 against the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 104.81/104.85.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.30 percent from Monday's close of 5.40 percent.