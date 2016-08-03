FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pakistan shares close lower; rupee stronger, o/n rates up
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
North Korea
Trump says 'talking not the answer' on North Korea, Mattis disagrees
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Russian military exercise
U.S. send extra fighters to police Baltic skies
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
Energy & Environment
Commentary: A win for Trump’s natural gas diplomacy
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 3, 2016 / 11:50 AM / a year ago

Pakistan shares close lower; rupee stronger, o/n rates up

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 - Pakistan stocks edged lower on Wednesday as the market continued to see consolidation from the last session, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.43 percent at 39,615.76.

"Market continued to witness consolidation for the second session, profit-taking was seen in oil and gas stocks," said Fawad Khan, head of research, KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

Lower international crude prices led oil and gas stocks to end lower.

Pakistan Oilfields Ltd fell 1.85 percent while Pakistan Petroleum Ltd lost 1.3 percent.

The rupee ended stronger at 104.61/104.65 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.79/104.82.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 5.60 percent from Tuesday's close of 5.30 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.