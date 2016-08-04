FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pakistan shares end lower on profit-taking; rupee stronger, o/n rates rise
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
August 4, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares end lower on profit-taking; rupee stronger, o/n rates rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Aug 4 - Pakistan stocks closed lower on Thursday marking their third session of losses as investors locked in profits from a recent rally, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.43 percent, or 169.06 points, at 39,446.70.

"Mainly profit-taking along with some consolidation was witnessed by the market, which led the index to close down," said Hammad Aman, manager of equity sales, at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd was the best performer on the index and gained 1.97 percent.

Correction was seen in cement stocks with D G Khan Cement Company Ltd dropping 2.28 percent, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd slipping 1.38 percent and Lucky Cement Ltd declining 1.62 percent.

The rupee ended stronger at 104.53/104.57 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday's close of 104.61/104.65.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.1 percent from Wednesday's close of 5.6 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.