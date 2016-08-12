FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan shares hit record high; rupee stronger, o/n rates fall
August 12, 2016 / 12:46 AM / a year ago

Pakistan shares hit record high; rupee stronger, o/n rates fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks edged up to a fresh record closing high on Thursday, led by banking stocks, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.14 percent higher, or 55.72 points, at 39,861.60.

"Bankings stocks performed on the day, which led the market to close at an all-time high," said Hammad Aman, manager, equity sales at Topline Securities Pvt Ltd.

United Bank Ltd gained 3.90 percent, Habib Bank Ltd increased by 0.35 percent and Habib Metropolitain Bank Ltd rose 1.67 percent.

The rupee ended stronger at 104.52/104.59 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.57/104.61.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.85 percent from Tuesday's close of 5.90 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
