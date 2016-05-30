FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan shares end lower
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
May 30, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares end lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Pakistan, May 30 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks closed lower on Monday as investors anticipated the introduction of additional taxes for those who do not file income tax in the country’s budget announcement later this week, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange finished lower by 1.25 percent, or 459.57 points, at 36,234.69.

“There were news reports in the local papers today that the government plans to impose more taxes on non-filers and some foreign outflow was also witnessed which led the market to close low,” said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

Among heavyweights, shares of Habib Bank Ltd closed 2.65 percent lower, MCB Bank Ltd fell 3.55 percent and Fauji Cement Company Ltd closed down 5 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.86/104.87 per dollar.

Overnight rates in the money market rates were at 5.80 percent. (Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.