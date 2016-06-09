Pakistan shares close lower on profit-taking

KARACHI, June 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks closed lower on Thursday on profit-taking as investors cashed in after the index saw a two-day high, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange ended 0.03 percent lower at 37,414.26 points, after having earlier touched a high of 37,426.39 on Wednesday.

“Lacklustre activity continued at the local bourse,” said Hammad Aman, Manager Equity Sales at Topline Securities (Pvt) Ltd. “The index rose by 108 points to 37,534 index level today, but profit taking resulted in the index closing down 12 points.”

Volumes decreased by two percent to 140 million shares; value decreased by 11.5 percent at 6.8 billion rupees.

K-Electric and Pakistan International Bulk Terminal Private Ltd were volume leaders today combined traded volume of 40 million shares.

Cement stocks slide down following the budget. D G Khan Cement Company Ltd, Maple Leaf Cement Factory Ltd and Lucky Cement Ltd declined by 0.1-0.5 percent. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Sunil Nair)