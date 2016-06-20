FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan shares end lower on profit-taking
June 20, 2016

Pakistan shares end lower on profit-taking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, June 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks closed lower on Monday on profit-taking in banking stocks, dealers said, after hitting a record high last week when the country's stock market was included in the MCSI's emerging market index.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange ended 0.79 percent lower at 38,469.82 points.

"The index finally broke its positive streak as it lost 307 points," said Arhum Ghous, an associate at JS Securities. "Major profit-taking was witnessed in banking shares proposed to be part of MSCI's emerging market index."

Habib Bank Ltd, MCB Bank Ltd and United Bank Ltd gained more than 3 percent each.

Investor interest was seen in the refinery sector after media reports that the government would incentivise local refineries that have completed upgrading their dehydration plants.

Attock Refinery Ltd ended over 4 percent higher. (Reporting by Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Sunil Nair)

