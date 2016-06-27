FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Pakistan shares end lower; rupee weaker, o/n rates fall
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Energy & Environment
Crude falls as flooding from Harvey roils U.S. oil industry
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
TECHNOLOGY
Samsung secures self-driving car permit in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
June 27, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

Pakistan shares end lower; rupee weaker, o/n rates fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, June 27 (Reuters) - Pakistani stocks closed lower on Monday on selling by mutual funds as the fiscal year-end draws to a close, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.94 percent at 37,039.57.

“Due to fiscal year close due on June 30, investors remained cautions and banks were on the sidelines. Market also saw mutual funds selling, which contributed to the market closing lower,” said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt. Ltd.

Habib Bank Ltd lost 2.74 percent, MCB Bank Ltd fell 2.45 percent and United Bank Ltd lost 2.38 percent.

The rupee ended at 104.82/104.83 against the dollar, compared with Friday’s close of 104.72/104.82

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 4.50 percent from Friday’s close of 6.25 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.