a year ago
Pakistan shares end down; rupee weaker, o/n rates fall
August 5, 2016 / 12:29 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares end down; rupee weaker, o/n rates fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks closed lower for the fourth consecutive session on Friday as the market witnessed consolidation from the last few sessions, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index on the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.14 percent at 39,390.21.

"Consolidation phase continued from the last sessions on Friday. The market is awaiting some kind of direction and some trigger," said Fawad Khan, head of research, KASB Securities Pvt. Ltd.

Profit-taking was seen in cement stocks.

D G Khan Cement Company Ltd eased 0.94 percent, Lucky Cement Ltd fell 1.20 percent and Dewan Cement Ltd ended down 3.50 percent.

The rupee ended weaker at 104.58/104.62 against the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 104.53/104.57.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.50 percent from Thursday's close of 6.10 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
