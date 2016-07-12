FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan shares hit record closing high; rupee flat, o/n rates fall
July 12, 2016 / 1:00 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares hit record closing high; rupee flat, o/n rates fall

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KARACHI, July 12 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks rallied to a record closing high on Tuesday on news a tax rebate would benefit shariah-compliant companies, dealers said.

The federal government has introduced a two percent tax rebate for shariah-compliant listed companies through the Finance Act 2016, the News International daily of the Jung Group reported on its website. (bit.ly/29NsKr7)

The rebate came after a suggestion by the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan as part of reforms to develop the Islamic capital market, it said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange ended 1.70 percent higher, or 652.27 points, at 39,020.23, a record high close.

"Bullish momentum was witnessed with supplementary supportive news of tax rebate benefiting shariah-compliant companies," said Imran Ali, head of research at Invest and Finance Securities Ltd.

Among gainers, K-Eletric was the volume leader with 39 million shares traded.

Cement stocks climbed, with Fauji Cement Company Ltd rising 3.39 percent, D G Khan Cement Company Ltd up 1.85 percent and Lucky Cement Ltd 2.68 percent higher.

Oil stocks also rose, with Pakistan Petroleum Ltd gaining 5 percent and Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd 2.62 percent higher.

The rupee ended flat at 104.79/104.84 against the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 104.79/104.84.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.60 percent from Monday's close of 6.25 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
