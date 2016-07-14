REFILE-Pakistan shares hit fresh record high; rupee flat, o/n rates rise

(Corrects to say data released on Wednesday, not Thursday, in second paragraph)

KARACHI, July 14 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks rose for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday to close at a fresh record high, led by auto stocks that were pushed higher by a double-digit growth in car sales in the just-concluded fiscal year, dealers said.

Cars sales rose 19 percent in the fiscal year 2015-16, data by the Pakistan Automotive Manufacturers Association showed on Wednesday.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.53 percent higher, or up 207.54 points at 39,257.

It hit a fresh intraday record high of 35,295.46 earlier in the session.

“Increase in sales numbers in the auto sector led the market to close higher along with cement and banks, which also performed on the day,” said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

Indus Motor Company Ltd climbed 5 percent, Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) gained 5 percent to hit a record high, while Pak Suzuki Motor Co Ltd rose 0.42 percent.

The rupee ended flat at 104.80/104.85 against the dollar, compared with Wednesday’s close of 104.79/104.85.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.25 percent, from Wednesday’s close of 6 percent.