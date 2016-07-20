FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Pakistan shares end lower; rupee stronger, o/n rates rise
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
Cyber Risk
Spy malware hits India, Pakistan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
July 20, 2016 / 1:35 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares end lower; rupee stronger, o/n rates rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KARACHI, July 20 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks ended lower for a second session on Wednesday, led by oil and gas stocks on falls in oil prices overnight and in early Asian trade, and as investors turned cautious ahead of the release of corporate earnings, dealers said.

In thin trading on Wednesday, U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was down 13 cents at $44.52 a barrel, while Brent crude edged higher in muted trading as investors awaited a clearer signal from weekly U.S. crude inventory data on whether a glut was easing in the world's largest oil-consuming nation.

Oil prices fell as much 1 percent for a second day in a row on Tuesday.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed down 0.28 percent, or 110.09 points, at 39,098.79.

"The wait for earnings season to begin has kept investors on the sidelines," Fawad Khan of KASB Securities Ltd told Reuters.

Pakistan State Oil Company Ltd slipped 2.2 percent, while National Refinery Ltd lost 2.1 percent.

The rupee ended stronger 104.79/104.83 against the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 104.80/104.87.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.20 percent from Tuesday's close of 5.50 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.