a year ago
July 22, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares close down; rupee stronger, o/n rates fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, July 22 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks fell on profit-taking on Friday, ahead of the results season, after having hit an all-time high in the previous session, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange ended down 0.39 percent at 39,151.78.

"The market witnessed profit-taking and consolidation ahead of the result season due next week, with investors keeping to the sidelines," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Ltd.

Pakistan Petroleum Ltd and Dawood Hercules Corporation Ltd fell 2.05 percent and 2.82 percent respectively.

The rupee ended at 104.80/104.84 against the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of 104.81/104.85.

Overnight rates in the money market dropped to 5.80 percent from Thursday' close of 6.10 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
