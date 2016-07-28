FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pakistan shares extend gains; rupee flat, o/n rates rise
July 28, 2016 / 12:31 PM / a year ago

Pakistan shares extend gains; rupee flat, o/n rates rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KARACHI, July 28 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks extended gains for a third straight session after touching an all-time high on Thursday, on continued foreign investor inflows, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed up 0.09 percent at 39,468.98, after having hit a record high of 39,716.14 earlier in the session.

"Taking cues from the last session, positive sentiment prevailed due to continued foreign inflows," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Ltd.

Habib Bank Ltd gained 1.07 percent, National Bank of Pakistan rose 2.19 percent and MCB Bank Ltd was up 0.80 percent.

The rupee ended 104.81/104.85 against the dollar, unchanged from Wednesday's close.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.25 percent from Wednesday's close of 6.10 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
