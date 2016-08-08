Pakistan shares close higher; rupee weakens, o/n rates fall

KARACHI, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks closed higher on Monday, snapping four consecutive sessions of losses, led by foreign portfolio investments, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.22 percent, or 85.96 points higher, at 39,476.17.

"Market was volatile, gains were snapped by the Quetta attack; foreign portfolio investment led the market to close higher," said Fawad Khan, head of research at KASB Securities Pvt Ltd.

"Market witnessed $4.5 million foreign investment in the last session."

More than 50 people, mostly lawyers, were killed in a suicide bombing in the south-western city of Quetta early on Monday.

Habib Bank Ltd rose 1.03 percent, while United Bank Ltd gained 3.24 percent.

Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd gained 0.93 percent, while Pakistan Oilfields Ltd rose 0.70 percent.

The rupee ended weaker at 104.62/104.68 against the dollar, compared with Friday's close of 104.58/104.62.

Overnight rates in the money market fell to 5.00 percent from Friday's close of 5.50 percent.