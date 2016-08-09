FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

Pakistan shares close higher; rupee stronger, o/n rates rise

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KARACHI, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Pakistan stocks rose for a second straight session on Tuesday, led by gains in oil stocks as global crude prices increased, dealers said.

The benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange closed 0.48 percent, or 187.54 points, higher at 39,663.71.

"In line with last session's performance, the market closed higher (on Tuesday), led by a surge in international crude prices," said Hammad Aman, manager - equity sales at Topline Securities.

Oil edged further above $45 a barrel as forecasts for a drop in U.S. inventories and speculation of producer action to prop up prices countered concern about a supply glut.

Pakistan Oilfields Ltd gained 3.49 percent, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd rose 1.51 percent and Oil and Gas Development Co Ltd added 1.43 percent.

E-Electric Ltd was the top traded stock in terms of volume, with 33 million shares changing hands.

The rupee ended stronger at 104.57/104.62 per dollar, compared with Monday's close of 104.62/104.68.

Overnight rates in the money market rose to 6.00 percent from Monday's close of 5.00 percent.

$1 = 104.6500 Pakistani rupees Reporting by Syed Raza Hassan; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

