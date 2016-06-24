Pakistani stocks fall 2 pct in early trade on Brexit volatility

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (Reuters) - Pakistani shares fell 2 percent in early trading on Friday, hurt by a global sell-off in risk assets after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

At 1017 local time (0517GMT), the benchmark 100-share index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange traded 1.96 percent lower at 37,484.18 points.

"It's due to Brexit. It's the volatility in global markets," said Saad Hashmey, chief economist and director of research for Topline Securities. Traders said banking and oil stocks were leading the decline.