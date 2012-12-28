FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Head of Pakistan Taliban says group will negotiate, but not disarm
December 28, 2012 / 10:50 AM / 5 years ago

Head of Pakistan Taliban says group will negotiate, but not disarm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, Pakistan, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The head of Pakistan’s Taliban said his militia is willing to negotiate with the government but not disarm, a message delivered in a video given to Reuters on Friday.

“We believe in dialogue but it should not be frivolous,” Hakimullah Mehsud said. “Asking us to lay down arms is a joke.”

In the video, Mehsud sits cradling a rifle next to his deputy, Wali ur-Rehman. Military officials say there has been a split between the two men but Mehsud said that was propaganda.

