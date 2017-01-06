FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Train hits rickshaw in Pakistan killing six children and driver
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
January 6, 2017 / 9:57 AM / 7 months ago

Train hits rickshaw in Pakistan killing six children and driver

Syed Raza Hassan

2 Min Read

KARACHI, Jan 6 (Reuters) - A train in Pakistan crashed into a motorised rickshaw on Friday, killing six children on their way to school and the rickshaw driver, the country's third deadly train crash in four months.

The children killed in the crash, in the south of Punjab province, were aged six to 10, said police officer Asad Sarfaraz said.

Sarfaraz said the gate at the crossing was open at the time of the accident, meaning traffic on the road could cross the railway tracks.

Railway Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique told reporters the weather might have been factor.

"We have to investigate whether it's negligence or if it happened due to heavy fog," Rafique said.

Twenty people were killed and dozens were injured on Nov. 3 when a train crashed into stationary coaches in the port city of Karachi.

In September, at least four people were killed and 93 injured when an express train crashed into a freight train near the city of Multan in Punjab province. (Writing by Kay Johnson and Mehreen Zahra-Malik; Editing by Robert Birsel)

