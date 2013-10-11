U.S. says captured Pakistani Taliban senior commander

WASHINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - U.S. military forces have captured Latif Mehsud, a senior commander with the Pakistani Taliban, the U.S. State Department said on Friday but declined comment on when this happened or where he was being held.

State Department spokeswoman Marie Harf told reporters U.S. forces had captured Mehsud, whom she described as a senior commander with Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which is also known as Tehriq-e-Taliban Pakistan. She said the group had claimed responsibility for the attempted 2010 bombing of Times Square in New York as well as many attacks within Pakistan.