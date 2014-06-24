FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gunmen fire on plane at Peshawar airport, injuring two on board-Pakistan police
June 24, 2014 / 7:21 PM / 3 years ago

Gunmen fire on plane at Peshawar airport, injuring two on board-Pakistan police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, June 24 (Reuters) - Gunmen fired on a Pakistan International Airlines airplane as it landed in the northern Pakistani city of Peshawar on Tuesday night, injuring a crew member and a female passenger, police said.

The plane was carrying 178 passengers travelling from Saudi Arabia when it came under attack, policeman Asghar Khan said at the airport.

The attack follows a major Taliban assault on the airport in the southern port city of Karachi earlier this month. (Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
