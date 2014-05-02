World Bank approves $12 bln loan over 5 years for Pakistan-finance ministry

ISLAMABAD, May 2 (Reuters) - The World Bank has approved a $12 billion loan over five years for cash-strapped Pakistan, the country’s finance ministry said on Friday.

The finance ministry said the money will target “energy, economy, (fighting) extremism and education”, with $1 billion being transferred to Pakistan in the next week.

The loan will carry a two percent interest rate.

Pakistan is struggling to overcome a massive energy crisis, and a shortfall in tax revenues, and has borrowed heavily to pay government expenditure.