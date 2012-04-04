FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippine Air parent says San Miguel buys into major shareholder
April 4, 2012 / 2:36 AM / in 6 years

Philippine Air parent says San Miguel buys into major shareholder

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 4 (Reuters) - The parent of flag carrier Philippine Airlines said on Wednesday that its major shareholder has forged a deal that will give a minority stake to a unit of San Miguel Corp.

Trustmark Holdings Corp, majority shareholder of PAL Holdings Inc, has entered into investment agreements that would result in an issue of shares to San Miguel Equity Investments Inc, PAL Holdings said in a statement.

The shares represent a minority stake in Trustmark Holdings of tobacco tycoon Lucio Tan, with the investment expected to flow into Philippine Airlines and strengthen operations, the company said. (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Chris Lewis)

