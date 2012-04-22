FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Australia's Paladin to raise $225 mln in bond sale
April 22, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

Australia's Paladin to raise $225 mln in bond sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MELBOURNE, April 23 (Reuters) - Australian uranium miner Paladin Energy launched a convertible bond sale on Monday to raise up to $275 million to help fund a buyback of its bonds due in March 2013 and to fund growth opportunities, it said.

Paladin, which mines uranium in Namibia and has a new mine opening in Malawi, said it was looking to raise at least $225 million with an option to increase the sale to $275 million, with the convertible bonds due in 2017.

Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by John Mair

