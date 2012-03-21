FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Paladin Labs' grass allergy drug gets Canadian nod
March 21, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Paladin Labs' grass allergy drug gets Canadian nod

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 21 (Reuters) - Paladin Labs Inc said the Canadian health regulator approved its oral drug to treat seasonal grass allergies.

The Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company expects to launch the drug, Oralair, in 2013.

Paladin, which bowed out of bidding for Afexa -- maker of Canada’s No. 1 selling cold and flu medicine Cold-FX -- said about 20 percent to 25 percent of adults in Canada have respiratory allergies and half of those would be grass pollen allergies.

Oralair, which can be taken at home, has been marketed in Europe since 2008.

Paladin obtained the Canadian development and marketing rights for Oralair from Stallergenes SA in January 2007.

Paladin shares closed at C$39.50 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

