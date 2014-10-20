FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Ali Rahmatollahi joins Palamon Capital from Morgan Stanley
October 20, 2014 / 10:15 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Ali Rahmatollahi joins Palamon Capital from Morgan Stanley

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Palamon Capital Partners said it appointed Ali Rahmatollahi associate partner and Christian Beck a member of its board of advisers.

Rahmatollahi joins from Morgan Stanley, where he spent nearly eight years in the bank’s investment banking division, most recently as an executive director, Palamon said in a statement.

Beck, who is chairman of Norway-based Eneas Energy, has served as chief executive of several companies including Banqsoft ASA, Sakhalin Petroleum and Small Shops Gruppen. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
