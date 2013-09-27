FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Palantir Technologies raises $196.5 million
#Market News
September 27, 2013 / 11:27 PM / 4 years ago

Palantir Technologies raises $196.5 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Data-analytics company Palantir Technologies has raised $196.5 million, the company disclosed Friday in a regulatory filing.

The Palo Alto-based company, founded by former PayPal executives, builds analytics software for the armed forces, intelligence agencies, and financial-services companies.

The cash will be used for growth capital, a spokeswoman said.

Since its founding in 2004, it has raised almost $500 million. Peter Thiel, a co-founder of both PayPal and Palantir, is an investor, as are fellow PayPal alumni Keith Rabois, Jeremy Stoppelman, and Ben Ling. The declined to comment on the investors in this latest round.

