SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Monday filed an administrative lawsuit against Palantir Technologies, alleging the data analysis company systematically discriminated against Asian job applicants.

The lawsuit alleges Palantir routinely eliminated Asian applicants in the resume screening and telephone interview phases, even when they were as qualified as white applicants. (Reporting by Dan Levine, editing by G Crosse)