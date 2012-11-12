FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Abbas says ready to start talks with Israel after U.N. upgrade
#Market News
November 12, 2012

Abbas says ready to start talks with Israel after U.N. upgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said on Monday at the Cairo-based Arab League he would press ahead with a bid for the United Nations to recognise Palestine as an observing state, adding that he was ready to start negotiations with Israel afterwards.

“We had agreed to go get the vote on November 29 ... the majority needed for the vote will be on our side,” Abbas told reporters.

“If it is possible to start talks on the following day (after acquiring the observer status) then we are ready for that,” Abbas added.

