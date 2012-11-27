FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Arafat's body exhumed in murder inquiry
November 27, 2012 / 5:30 AM / 5 years ago

Arafat's body exhumed in murder inquiry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RAMALLAH, West Bank, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The body of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat was exhumed on Tuesday, eight years after his death, as part of an investigation into allegations he was poisoned, official Palestinian radio said.

French magistrates opened a murder inquiry in August into Arafat’s death in Paris after a Swiss institute said it had discovered high levels of radioactive polonium on his clothing.

A team of international experts from Switzerland, France and Russia was due to take samples from Arafat’s body to see if they could detect any trace of poison. The corpse will be reburied later in the day with full military honours. (Writing by Jihan Abdalla; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

