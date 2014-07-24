U.S. lifts ban on flights to Israel

(Repeats to fix formatting)

July 24 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Wednesday lifted restrictions on U.S. flights in and out of Israel’s main Ben Gurion Airport.

"Before making this decision, the FAA worked with its U.S. government counterparts to assess the security situation in Israel and carefully reviewed both significant new information and measures the Government of Israel is taking to mitigate potential risks to civil aviation," the FAA said in a press release. (1.usa.gov/1pdxowF) (Reporting by Supriya Kurane in Bangalore; Editing by Nick Macfie)