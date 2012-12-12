REFILE-Israel green agency backs Palestinian farmers on West Bank wall

(Corrects day in final paragraph)

* Nature authority says rare to oppose Defence Ministry

* Planned barrier to cut through UNESCO-honoured landscape

By Dan Williams

JERUSALEM, Dec 12 (Reuters) - An Israeli government environmental agency challenged the Defence Ministry in court on Wednesday over a section of the controversial West Bank wall that threatens an ancient Palestinian farming community.

A letter of support from the Nature and Parks Authority was part of a petition heard by the High Court to order the ministry to reroute the planned barrier away from Battir village, south of Jerusalem.

While the court has issued such rulings in the past to reduce Palestinian hardship from the seizures of occupied land involved in erecting the vast barrier, it is unusual for such cases to pit Israeli officials against each other.

Battir, which abuts the boundary with Israel, is famed for its terraced agricultural fields, irrigated with methods dating back millennia. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) honoured the village for its landscape last year.

Authority director Shaul Goldstein described its involvement in the case as unprecedented.

“It’s not every day that we come out against the Defence Ministry in court,” he told Reuters.

“We don’t object to putting up obstacles to stop terrorists, it’s just that we believe here that other methods can be used.”

The Tel Aviv to Jerusalem train runs nearby the village, along the 1949 armistice line and no man’s land which today demarcates the West Bank.

Some 30 percent of Battir’s farmland is located beyond the Israeli railway, with Palestinians secured free access under a decades-old arrangement with the Jewish state.

Citing fear of armed Palestinian infiltrators who have struck inside Israel since 2000, the Defence Ministry plans to fortify a fence protecting the train line at Battir with a wall.

Villagers say this will irreversibly disrupt agriculture and wildlife at the site, and were supported in petitioning the High Court by Israeli sympathizers including from Friends of the Earth Middle East and the Nature and Parks Authority.

The International Court of Justice ruled in 2004 that the wall was illegal and that Israel should cease construction.

Israeli army colonel Ofer Hindi, representing the state in the Battir case, argued for the security benefits of the planned section by saying that two villagers were jailed in 2008 for planning to bomb the railway line.

The area is also an access point for Palestinians seeking to work illegally in Israel, and whom the military regards as security threats, Hindi told the High Court.

Wednesday’s session ended without the court setting a new date for further hearings nor ruling. In such cases rulings are generally delivered within days, a court spokeswoman said. (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Maayan Lubell and Angus MacSwan)