Gunmen kill six alleged collaborators in Gaza

GAZA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Palestinian gunmen shot dead six alleged collaborators in the Gaza Strip who “were caught red-handed”, according to a security source quoted by the Hamas Aqsa radio on Tuesday.

“They possessed hi-tech equipment and filming equipment to take footage of positions,” it said.

The Hamas radio said the men, who were suspected of working for Israel, were shot. It did not elaborate.

Gunmen chained the body of one of the alleged collaborators to a motorcycle and dragged it throughout the main streets of Gaza City.