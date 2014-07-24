FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Easyjet extends flight ban to Tel Aviv by 24 hours
July 24, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

Easyjet extends flight ban to Tel Aviv by 24 hours

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s easyJet Plc extended suspension of its services to and from Tel Aviv on Thursday, as fighting continued between Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

The low-cost airline said it would not operate flights from London Luton, London Gatwick, Basel, Berlin Schoenefeld, Geneva, Manchester and Milan Malpensa to and from Tel Aviv on July 24.

“EasyJet is continuing to review its operations to and from Israel on a day by day basis taking into account the advice from all relevant authorities,” the airline said in a statement.

EasyJet flies to and from Tel Aviv from the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Germany and Italy.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration extended a ban on U.S. airlines to Israel by an additional 24 hours, and the European safety regulator EASA’s strongly recommended European airlines to stop flying there. (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
