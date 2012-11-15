FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt requests U.N. Security Council meeting over Gaza
November 15, 2012 / 8:15 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Egypt officially requested on Thursday a meeting of the U.N. Security Council to discuss what it described as Israeli “aggression” on Gaza, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

It said Egypt’s representative to the United Nations had sent formal requests to U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon and to the current head of the council, India’s representative.

The Security Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday night to discuss Israeli strikes against the Gaza Strip but took no action.

