Egypt's Mursi says Israeli attacks on Gaza "unacceptable"
November 15, 2012 / 10:55 AM / in 5 years

Egypt's Mursi says Israeli attacks on Gaza "unacceptable"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip were “unacceptable” and would lead to instability in the region, in a televised address to the nation on Thursday.

“We are in contact with the people of Gaza and with Palestinians and we stand by them until we stop the aggression and we do not accept under any circumstances the continuation of this aggression on the Strip,” Mursi said.

“The Israelis must realise that this aggression is unacceptable and would only lead to instability in the region and would negatively and greatly impact the security of the region,” he said.

In a telephone conversation with U.S. President Barack Obama, Mursi said he discussed “ways to reach calm and end the aggression”.

