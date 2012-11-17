FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Egypt sees "some indications" of Gaza truce soon
November 17, 2012 / 9:10 PM / 5 years ago

Egypt sees "some indications" of Gaza truce soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said on Saturday there were “some indications” a ceasefire could be reached soon between Israel and Gaza Palestinians but he had no firm guarantees.

Egypt had brokered an informal truce in October that has since collapsed. It has said it is working for a new deal.

“There are some indications that there is a possibility of a ceasefire soon, but we do not yet have firm guarantees,” Mursi told a joint news conference with Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan, who was visiting Cairo.

