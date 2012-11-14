FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 14, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

Top Hamas commander killed in Israeli airstrike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GAZA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Hamas’s military chief was killed when his car was hit by an Israeli airstrike on Wednesday, the Palestinian Islamist group said, with multiple Israeli attacks rocking the Gaza Strip.

Hamas said Ahmed Al-Jaabari, who ran the organisation’s armed wing, the Izz el-Deen Al-Qassam, died along with a passenger after their car was targeted by an Israeli missile.

Israel’s Shin Bet domestic intelligence service confirmed it had carried out the attack, saying it had killed Jaabri because of his “decade-long terrorist activity”.

