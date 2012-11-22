FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 22, 2012 / 7:40 AM / in 5 years

Iran's president welcomes Hamas-Israel ceasefire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISLAMABAD, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Iran’s president welcomed the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, but expressed reservations about its effectiveness, said a Pakistani television station, which interviewed him on Thursday.

“President (Mahmoud) Ahmadinejad said the cruelty in Gaza should unite Muslims. He said he welcomes the ceasefire between Hamas and Israel, but he seems to not be very optimistic about the ceasefire,” a TV anchor for the station said.

A ceasefire between Israel and Gaza’s Hamas rulers took hold on Thursday after eight days of conflict, although deep mistrust on both sides cast doubt on how long the Egyptian-sponsored deal can last.

