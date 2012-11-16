Iraq envoy says won't propose Arab action vs Israel over Gaza

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iraq’s envoy to the Arab League said it would invite Arab states to use oil as a weapon to press for a halt to Israeli attacks on Gaza, but later appeared to withdraw the remark, saying Baghdad would make no particular proposal to a League meeting.

“The Iraqi representative to the Arab League Qais el-Azzawy denies that there is a proposal by Iraq to the Arab foreign ministers meeting tomorrow (Saturday) that will specifically look into the Israeli aggression on Gaza,” Azzawy said in a statement emailed to Reuters by a media assistant.