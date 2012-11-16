UPDATE 1-Iraq envoy says won't propose Arab action vs Israel over Gaza

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Iraq’s envoy to the Arab League said it would invite Arab states to use oil as a weapon to press for a halt to Israeli attacks on Gaza, but later appeared to withdraw the remark, saying Baghdad would make no particular proposal to a League meeting.

“The Iraqi representative to the Arab League Qais el-Azzawy denies that there is a proposal by Iraq to the Arab foreign ministers meeting tomorrow (Saturday) that will specifically look into the Israeli aggression on Gaza,” Azzawy said in a statement emailed to Reuters by a media assistant.

Azzawy had earlier told reporters in Cairo, the Arab League headquarters: ”Iraq will invite (Arab) ministers to use the weapon of oil, with the aim of asserting real pressure on the United States and whoever stands with Israel.

He continued: “The economic weapon is the strongest one to be put into effect now, to assure (we are) standing by the Palestinian people, in light of there being no military power that can stand in the face of Israel at the present time.”

He spoke a day after Lebanese Hezbollah militant leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah urged Arab states to use all political means possible, including raising oil prices, to end Israeli attacks on Gaza, suggesting this could be as effective as military action against the Jewish state.

Twenty-two Palestinians and three Israelis have been killed in three days of Israeli bombardments and Palestinian rocket salvoes into Israel, escalating a long-running conflict between Islamist Hamas militants ruling Gaza and the Jewish state.

Fighting intensified after Israel killed the Hamas military commander in an air strike on his car, following weeks of increased rocket fire from Gaza militants into Israel.