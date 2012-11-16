FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem - Reuters witnesses
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 16, 2012 / 2:56 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Air raid sirens sound in Jerusalem - Reuters witnesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Air raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem on Friday and Israeli Army Radio said the alert was intended for Israeli towns near the holy city.

The siren lasted for less than a minute. The radio said its reporter in Jerusalem heard an explosion. No blast was heard in the Reuters bureau in the south of the city.

In Gaza, Hamas’s military wing said it had fired a long-range rocket at Jerusalem, about 70 km (40) miles from the Palestinian enclave.

Israeli police said they had no immediate information on whether a rocket had hit the city.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.