Kerry to visit Jordan, Israel-Palestinian peace on agenda
July 15, 2013 / 6:07 PM / 4 years ago

Kerry to visit Jordan, Israel-Palestinian peace on agenda

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry will brief Arab League states in Jordan on Wednesday about his efforts to revive peace talks between Israel and the Palestinians, the State Department said on Monday.

“The secretary would not be going back to the region if he did not feel there was an opportunity (for) taking steps forward in providing an update to representatives of the Arab League ... but beyond that I don’t have any announcements or predictions to make,” State Department spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters.

