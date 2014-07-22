FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Dutch carrier KLM cancels Tel Aviv flight for security reasons
July 22, 2014 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Dutch carrier KLM cancels Tel Aviv flight for security reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, July 22 (Reuters) - Dutch flag carrier KLM said it was cancelling its Amsterdam-Tel Aviv flight on Tuesday because of the security situation around the Israeli city’s airport, the result of intensifying turmoil in the region.

“We have cancelled our flight to Tel Aviv as a precaution because we can’t secure passengers’ safety,” said KLM spokeswoman Joyce Veekman. “We’ll review the situation every day.”

Three U.S. carriers had earlier announced plans to suspend flights to the city on the advice of the United States Federal Aviation Administration.

The flight stoppages came after Hamas, the militant group that dominates in the Gaza Strip, and its allies fired more rockets into Israel, triggering sirens in Tel Aviv. One hit a town on the fringes of Ben-Gurion International Airport, lightly injuring two people, officials said. (Reporting By Thomas Escritt; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)

