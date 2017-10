JERUSALEM, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Israel denied on Monday Hamas leader Khaled Meshaal’s assertion that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanuyahu has requested a truce in the Gaza conflict.

“Hamas’s comments about a ceasefire, alleging that Israel is begging for one, are about as accurate as its claims to have shot down an F-15 (warplane) or attacked the Knesset,” a senior government official said.