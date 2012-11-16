FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 16, 2012 / 12:10 PM / in 5 years

Egypt's Mursi says Cairo "will not leave Gaza on its own"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi denounced Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip as “a blatant aggression against humanity” and said Cairo “would not leave Gaza on its own”, the state news agency MENA reported.

Mursi’s made the comments in a speech following Friday prayers in a mosque in central Cairo, MENA said. His prime minister, Hisham Kandil, visited the Gaza Strip on Friday.

“Cairo will not leave Gaza on its own ... Egypt today is not the Egypt of yesterday, and Arabs today are not the Arabs of yesterday,” Mursi added.

