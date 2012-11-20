FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Egypt sees Gaza conflict ending on Tuesday
November 20, 2012 / 1:35 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Egypt sees Gaza conflict ending on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

CAIRO, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Egyptian President Mohamed Mursi said on Tuesday that “Israeli aggression” against Gaza would end later in the day, the Egyptian state news agency MENA reported.

“President Mohamed Mursi announced that the farce of Israeli aggression against the Gaza Strip will end on Tuesday,” MENA said, quoting public remarks made by the country’s head of state after the funeral of his sister.

“The efforts to conclude a truce between the Palestinian and Israeli sides will produce positive results in the next few hours,” he was quoted as saying. Egypt has been trying to mediate a truce to end the conflict.

Mursi was speaking in Zagazig, a town north of Cairo in the Nile Delta. The MENA story did not provide a direct quote.

Egyptian Prime Minister Hisham Kandil told Reuters on Monday a ceasefire could be close.

Israel launched an air campaign on Wednesday with the declared goal of deterring Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist group that runs the Gaza Strip, from firing rockets at its southern communities.

