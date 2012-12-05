FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Netanyahu says Israel still committed to Palestinians peace deal
December 5, 2012 / 1:40 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-Netanyahu says Israel still committed to Palestinians peace deal

PRAGUE, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Israel remains committed to a negotiated settlement with the Palestinians, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday, despite worries among the Jewish state’s European allies over its plans to build more settlements.

“We remain committed to a negotiated settlement between us and our Palestinian neighbours,” Netanyahu said during a visit to Prague. “That solution is a two-state solution for two peoples, a peace in which a demilitarised Palestinian state recognise the one and only Jewish state of Israel.”

Netanyahu’s comments came ahead of a visit to Germany, where he was expected to face a dressing down from Chancellor Angela Merkel for the settlement plans that his government is pursuing following a vote in the United Nations last week granting the Palestinian Authority limited statehood status.

