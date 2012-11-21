FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House condemns bus bombing in Israel
November 21, 2012 / 1:20 PM / in 5 years

White House condemns bus bombing in Israel

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The White House on Wednesday condemned a deadly bus bombing in Tel Aviv and said it would help Israel catch those responsible.

At least 10 people were wounded when a bus was blown up on a main street in Tel Aviv after days of military exchanges between Israel and the Palestinians in Gaza. Israel’s government called it a terrorist attack.

“The United States will stand with our Israeli allies, and provide whatever assistance is necessary to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators of this attack,” White House press secretary Jay Carney said in a statement.

The United States continues to have an “unshakeable commitment” to Israel’s security, Carney said.

Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is in the region trying to broker an end to the hostilities.

