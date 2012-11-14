Qatar wants Israel punished for Gaza attacks

RIYADH, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim al-Thani on Wednesday condemned the Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip that killed Hamas’s top military commander and at least six other Palestinians and said they should not go unpunished.

“I condemn in the name of Qatar... This filthy crime must not pass without a punishment,” Sheikh Hamad told journalists after a meeting in the Saudi capital between Gulf Cooperation Council Foreign Ministers and their Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov to discuss Syria.

“The U.N. Security Council must shoulder its responsibilities in preserving peace and security in the world.”